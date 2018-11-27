Active shooter reported at largest US military med center Walter Reed

The Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland was placed on lockdown due to reports of an active shooter at the principal US military hospital. The all-clear was given after an hour, when no shooter was found.

Local police responded to the scene, but could not confirm the presence of a shooter.

"The all clear has been given. No active shooter was found. Personnel may now move freely about the base," the military announced at 3:20 pm local time on Tuesday, just over an hour since the alert went out.

Maryland Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger was attending a meeting on the grounds and tweeted about the active shooter alert.

I am currently at Walter Reed Medical in Bethesda where we've been told there is an active shooter. I am currently safe in a conference room w/ approx 40 others. — Dutch Ruppersberger (@Call_Me_Dutch) November 27, 2018

Heavily armed police combed the area looking for any sign of the reported shooter.

Inside Walter Reed right now after the active shooter announcement. Was looking on Twitter for news and it's filled with people questioning the safety of their loved ones. Building 19 in lockdown. Haven't heard any shots. Multiple agencies responding. Hopefully false alarm. pic.twitter.com/xNDKyEuN56 — Lindsey Migliore, DO (@DrMigliore) November 27, 2018

According to a text alert circulated among staff, they were to “lock all doors, turn off all lights” and stay in a secure location until otherwise notified.

ACTIVE SHOOTER WALTER REED NATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER!!! CODE WHITE!

PEOPLE LOCKED IN ROOMS HIDING FROM SHOOTER>JUST ON FOX NEWS — Catori (@Catori33) November 27, 2018

Can you believe #WalterReedHospital is on a #CodeWhite with patients barricaded in their rooms because of an #ActiveShooter ? — suzajourneynew (@suzajourneynew) November 27, 2018

Building 19, where the initial 'shots fired' report came from, was been cleared and there was no indication of a shooter so far, local media reported, citing the military. The complex remained on lockdown for over an hour, however.

Can’t believe this is happening 😪 active shooter on campus at Walter Reed... lord I pray I pray I pray this is over soon 🙏🏽 just want to go home — Tasia La'rri 🌻 (@TasiaLarri) November 27, 2018

Rep. Ruppersberger told his staff that the mood inside was "calm" and that he did not believe this was a drill.

The complex was previously known as the National Naval Medical Center or Bethesda Naval Hospital, until it was merged in 2011 with the Army medical center named after Dr. Walter Reed.

The most recent active shooter lockdown at the facility was in July 2015. It turned out to be a false alarm.

