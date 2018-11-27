HomeUS News

SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg dies after battle with ALS

Get short URL
SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg dies after battle with ALS
FILE PHOTO: SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg at the AMC Lincoln Square on January 31, 2015 in New York City. © Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris
Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon series SpongeBob SquarePants, has died, the television network said in a statement. He was 57.

Hillenburg died after a battle with ALS, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. He revealed that he had been diagnosed with the illness in March, 2017.

In a statement issued by Nickelodeon, the children’s channel praised Hillenburg for his “unique sense of humor” which “brought joy to generations of kids and families everywhere.”

via GIPHY

The first episode of the cartoon debuted on May 1, 1999, and the series has aired nearly 250 episodes to date. The program’s zany humor appealed to both children and adults alike, with several notable SpongeBob moments even being retooled as internet memes.

via GIPHY

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies