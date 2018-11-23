HomeUS News

Convict with unbelievably large neck collared by police… again (PHOTO)

Get short URL
Convict with unbelievably large neck collared by police… again (PHOTO)
© Escambia County Sheriff's Office / Facebook
A convict who became a viral sensation because of his astonishingly large neck is back behind bars just a week after last being collared by police.

Last week, Charles Dion McDowell was arrested by the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Florida for possession of marijuana, meth and cocaine. His mugshot was posted on the sheriff’s Facebook page where it grabbed the attention of almost 300,000 commenters who competed to make the best neck-related puns and jokes.

READ MORE: Neck on the line: Suspect’s mugshot goes viral after sparking pun war

His unusual neck inspired countless memes and jokes across social media.

However just days after his release, McDowell was nabbed again, this time in Alabama, for attempting to elude police, possession of marijuana, driving without a licence, reckless driving and improper lane usage.

The man with the remarkably proportioned neck was released after posting a $5,400 bond.

Many of his social media fans were delighted to see a fresh mugshot of McDowell after his latest arrest, as it further proved his neck was as bizarrely thick as it seemed in the previous photograph.

Now that McDowell is really up to his neck in charges, the necks time he finds himself in the wrong neck of the woods, he could find himself in real trouble.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies