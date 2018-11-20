Weather Channel reporter mocked for gender-neutral ‘snowperson’
“1st snowperson of the season and the 2nd snowfall in less than a week in Nashua, NH,” he tweeted on Monday, presumably deploying the gender-neutral term ‘snowperson’ to avoid triggering all the snowwomen and non-binary snowtranssexuals out there.
1st snowperson of the season and the 2nd snowfall in less than a week in Nashua, NH. Thanks to @TheMattSaffer for the eyes, nose, etc.— Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) November 20, 2018
Thanksgiving forecast to be the coldest on record in nearby Boston with a high of 21° and wind chills in the single numbers. pic.twitter.com/1xpFts6ORL
Seidel’s uber-2018 language was instantly mocked on Twitter. “Frosty the Snowperson...just doesn’t have the same ring to it,” one commenter wrote.
“Frosty the Snowperson…”— johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) November 20, 2018
Just doesn’t have the same ring to it. https://t.co/48TzucTq6w
Someone Just Called A Snowman A 'Snowperson,' And I Am So Done https://t.co/qAMYFsznME— Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) November 20, 2018
Or “Ice Being” might work! 🙄— J. C. C A R P E N T E R 🎙 (@TheJCCarpenter) November 20, 2018
“Snowperson” we are this sensitive as a society https://t.co/4kAXOgtTgP— OKC (@Smoove_Vic) November 20, 2018
Believe it or not, Seidel’s tweet was not the first reference to androgynous snow-people this winter season. In Britain, the BBC was ridiculed earlier this month when a children’s presenter called snowmen ‘snowpeople.’ Cantankerous TV host Piers Morgan mocked the broadcaster, and even Star Trek actor WIlliam Shatner joined in, tweeting “the whole world’s going cray!”
🙄the whole world’s going cray! https://t.co/kZYKJdiAb4— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 6, 2018
The modern trend towards stripping children’s icons of their nasty, toxic masculinity has begun to creep into the festive season as of late. A tongue-in cheek petition to rename Santa “person Christmas” fooled several Australian tabloid newspapers last year, but a very real Slate article five years ago suggested stripping Father Christmas of his white, masculine identity and reimagining him as a cuddly, completely inoffensive penguin.
In terms of actual news, Seidel did point out that this Thanksgiving is set to bring record cold to the US Northeast. Boston’s Thanksgiving is set to be the coldest on record, while in New York, icy arctic gusts might end up grounding the iconic balloons of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.
Perfect conditions for snowpeople.
