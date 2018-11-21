BuzzFeed gets free biology lesson after promoting bra for big-boobed...‘PEOPLE’?!

A BuzzFeed article pimping out a bra designed to provide much-needed relief to “big-breasted people” has been barraged with insensitive comments pointing out that bras are actually worn by special type of people called “women.”

“Hundreds of big-breasted people swear they wear this bra literally every day,” reads the headline of the BuzzFeed sponsored content (sorry, “article”). Yes, Literally!

Hundreds of big-breasted people swear they wear this bra literally every day https://t.co/kEZ63YiZ20 — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) November 20, 2018

Homo sapiens on the World Wide Web responded with jubilation at the news that after hundreds of thousands of years of human evolution, there was finally a bra comfortable for big-boobed… people.

It's the best bra that peoplekind has ever invented. — Lucy (@lucydoggo) November 20, 2018

“It's the best bra that peoplekind has ever invented!” one gender-neutral netizen gushed.

Others, however, rudely suggested that bras are worn by a specific category of people, sometimes referred to as “women.”

it’s 2018. don’t assume. — MUNKE D. GOOFY (@munke_business) November 20, 2018

But what was BuzzFeed’s motive for billing a women’s garment as an androgynous mammary holder? Even the Amazon page which the animated-GIF filled BuzzFeed ad linked to clearly lists the item as a “women’s” bra. Twitter has theories.

“Buzzfeed can't call them ‘big-breasted women’ apparently, for fear of being called transphobic,” wrote InstaPundit.

Buzzfeed can't call them "big-breasted women" apparently, for fear of being called transphobic. https://t.co/bnVowykSBF — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) November 20, 2018

My favorite thing about this wording is the fact that transgender women want to be referred to as women, so why not say women? Is this a freudian slip regarding their ability to pass? Kinda bigoted BuzzFeed. — Noseitup (@Tyler1911) November 21, 2018

The curious word choice prompted other pressing questions to bubble to the surface: Why do people – both with and without bras – continue to read BuzzFeed?

