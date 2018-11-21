BuzzFeed gets free biology lesson after promoting bra for big-boobed...‘PEOPLE’?!
“Hundreds of big-breasted people swear they wear this bra literally every day,” reads the headline of the BuzzFeed sponsored content (sorry, “article”). Yes, Literally!
Hundreds of big-breasted people swear they wear this bra literally every day https://t.co/kEZ63YiZ20— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) November 20, 2018
Homo sapiens on the World Wide Web responded with jubilation at the news that after hundreds of thousands of years of human evolution, there was finally a bra comfortable for big-boobed… people.
It's the best bra that peoplekind has ever invented.— Lucy (@lucydoggo) November 20, 2018
“It's the best bra that peoplekind has ever invented!” one gender-neutral netizen gushed.
Others, however, rudely suggested that bras are worn by a specific category of people, sometimes referred to as “women.”
"Big-breasted people"?😒— (((L.N. Smithee))) (@LNSmithee) November 20, 2018
Say it with me, Buzz: "Women."
"W-O-M-E-N."😲 pic.twitter.com/i5t5t6yC89
it’s 2018. don’t assume.— MUNKE D. GOOFY (@munke_business) November 20, 2018
But what was BuzzFeed’s motive for billing a women’s garment as an androgynous mammary holder? Even the Amazon page which the animated-GIF filled BuzzFeed ad linked to clearly lists the item as a “women’s” bra. Twitter has theories.
“Buzzfeed can't call them ‘big-breasted women’ apparently, for fear of being called transphobic,” wrote InstaPundit.
Buzzfeed can't call them "big-breasted women" apparently, for fear of being called transphobic. https://t.co/bnVowykSBF— Instapundit.com (@instapundit) November 20, 2018
My favorite thing about this wording is the fact that transgender women want to be referred to as women, so why not say women? Is this a freudian slip regarding their ability to pass? Kinda bigoted BuzzFeed.— Noseitup (@Tyler1911) November 21, 2018
The curious word choice prompted other pressing questions to bubble to the surface: Why do people – both with and without bras – continue to read BuzzFeed?
