Storm in a teacake: Bakery blasted for selling ‘Gingerbread persons’

Ginger bread persons have had online confectionary crusaders in full voice this week. © Wikimedia Commons
In yet another tedious example of modern ‘outrage culture,’ a bakery has come under fire for ‘bowing’ to the PC thugs and making their gingerbread confections gender neutral, however, the witless whinging may be decades late.

North Yorkshire-based Thomas The Baker has drawn a lot of unwanted attention online after Twitter fundamentalists highlighted the use of the term “ginger people” to refer to “gingerbread men,” a tea-time treat dating as far back as the 16th Century.  

The popular bakery chain, which operates 30 shops across Yorkshire and the North East of Britain, also reportedly removed the smarties buttons, because people who identify as gender-neutral prefer zips, or something?

The rabbit hole of faux-outrage-cum-ironic tweeting only grew as the week stretched on.

However, the online conservative confectionary crusaders seemed oblivious to one crucial detail: the name change happened in 1983.

