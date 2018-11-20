Downtown Denver shooting: 1 dead, 3 wounded, suspect at large

Four people have been shot in a busy downtown area of Denver, Colorado. One of the persons that were shot has died at the scene. Police are still looking for the armed attacker.

The shooting took place in Lower Downtown just after 4 pm local time on Monday, Denver police said. Three victims were transported to Denver Health in critical condition. There is no information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect or suspects.

This is what it looks like at 21st and Lawrence, where DPD is responding to a shooting. #9newspic.twitter.com/qbUcKNVtKl — Bryan Wendland (@9NewsBryan) November 19, 2018

“At this time we do not have a suspect in custody on this,” police spokesman Doug Schepman told reporters.

The incident happened at the intersection of 21st and Lawrence streets, three blocks away from Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies baseball team. Police have blocked off the area and closed several nearby roads.

Initial reports gave news of one dead and four wounded, including a woman with a leg injury. Schepman said that police have not been able to find that fifth victim.

“We’re obviously concerned” about a shooting in the heavily trafficked urban area, Schepman said, adding that the Denver PD detectives were working hard to get more information on the case.

According to local media, business owners in the area had complained about safety concerns in recent weeks, and a homeless person was found murdered on Sunday just two blocks away. Schepman said there were no indications the two incidents were connected.