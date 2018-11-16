CIA ‘concludes’ Saudi Crown Prince ordered Khashoggi assassination – report
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey last month, the CIA concluded according to a Washington Post report citing anonymous sources.
The US foreign espionage agency assessed with “high confidence” that the prince was behind the death of the Post columnist, the newspaper reported on Friday evening citing “people familiar with the matter.”
