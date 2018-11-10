Michelle Obama & Trump trade grudges: birtheism vs. state of US military

Donald Trump and the Obamas locked horns over things they can’t forgive each other for. For former First Lady, it’s “loud and reckless” birther ”innuendos,” for the tycoon-turned-president, it’s the poor state of the US military.

Michelle Obama recently attacked Donald Trump in her memoir, accusing the 45th President of giving birth to the "birther thing" that stirred up "the wingnuts and kooks." Trump, the former First Lady wrote, employed "loud and reckless innuendos," thus "putting my family's safety at risk."

"And for this I'd never forgive him," she argued.

Characteristically, Trump couldn't leave such an accusation unanswered. "She got paid a lot of money to write a book and they always expect a little controversy," Trump retorted on CNN on Saturday.

According to Trump, former President Obama is to blame for the poor state of the US military where "everything was old and tired." Keeping the controversy going, Trump added: "I'll never forgive [President Obama] for what he did to our US military. It was depleted, and I had to fix it."

As for Mrs. Obama's safety, Trump parried, "What he did to our military made this country very unsafe for you and you and you."

Michelle's memoir recently caused quite a stir among her supporters in the UK. Tickets to see her at the book's presentation were sold out within seconds – and offered for resale at up to £70,000 (over $90,000).

The former First Lady is set to appear in London on December 3rd as part of a 13-day tour that kicks off in Chicago on November 13th. Tickets for the tour's US dates were reasonably priced but sold out fast.

