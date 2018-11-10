Florida orders recount of neck-and-neck Senate & governor races

Florida is officially holding a recount of votes in its Senate and governor races, where Republicans Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis have led over their Democratic rivals, Bill Nelson and Andrew Gillum, both by a small margin.

With the results of both races falling within the margin of triggering a recount, Florida secretary of state Ken Detzner ordered just that on Saturday.

🚨 BREAKING: Recount IS ON: Florida Secretary of State orders Statewide recounts in Gov, Sen & AG Commissioner. #FloridaRecount2018pic.twitter.com/71LH3q550z — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) November 10, 2018

A machine recount of ballots will be required in the case of DeSantis, who led Tallahassee Mayor Gillum by less than 0.5 percentage points, while the Senate race saw an even smaller margin of 0.25 percentage points. Scott’s lead over Nelson will thus require a hand recount of ballots from tabulation machines.

With accusations of fraud and lawsuits surrounding the tight contests, many drew parallels to the state’s 2000 presidential recount, which delayed the results of the race between George W. Bush and Al Gore for five weeks before the US Supreme Court intervened.

President Donald Trump promptly reacted to the decision, likely to drag on the highly-polarized race, by tweeting that some – the Democrats, apparently – have been “trying to STEAL two big elections in Florida!”

Trying to STEAL two big elections in Florida! We are watching closely! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

DETAILS TO FOLLOW