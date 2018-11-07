High speed tantrum: 11yo boy leads police on car chase over losing PlayStation (VIDEO)

An 11-year-old tearaway led Cleveland police on a hair-raising chase after his mom took his PlayStation away. It was the boy’s second high-speed car chase in 13 months.

After his mother took away his beloved gadget on Sunday night, the boy swiped her keys and stole her 2013 Dodge Durango. The mother was unaware that her son was speeding away until she received a call from his father, who had seen the child heading towards the city center in the stolen vehicle.

The father sped after his son, who tried to hide by pulling into an abandoned fire station, Cleveland.com reported. A nearby police officer approached the boy to see if he needed help, but the pint-sized fugitive panicked and took off, weaving in and out of traffic, blasting through stop signs, and at one point driving on the wrong side of the road.

Speeding into the city at 90mph, the boy switched off his lights, and managed to lose his tail. Police picked up the chase a few miles further down the road, and followed the child until he crashed into a parked truck and flipped his vehicle.

His shot at freedom over, the boy walked out of the wrecked SUV and collapsed. He was taken to the hospital and treated for minor scrapes and cuts to his hand and wrist. He told police that he crashed because he wasn’t paying attention to the road.

While angry about losing his PlayStation privileges, the juvenile tearaway has a history of real-life grand theft auto. In October 2017, he stole his mother’s car while waiting on a lift to school.

Hitting 100mph, the boy refused to stop for police, and led them on an hour-long chase through three counties, again starring in his own action movie filmed on police dash cams.

Two weeks beforehand, he had stolen the long-suffering woman’s car for the first time, this time speeding along Interstate 90 until his tires blew out, and plowing off road through grass.

When his mother asked him why he stole her car, the boy – who has attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder, bipolar disorder and oppositional defiant disorder, simply replied that he was “bored.”

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will face felony charges in juvenile court. He faced similar charges last year, but was ruled incompetent to stand trial, and the charges were dismissed.

