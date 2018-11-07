US prisoner leads cops on wild chase after fleeing courthouse jail (VIDEO)

A US prisoner is facing additional charges after he made a brazen last-ditch attempt to break out of a courthouse jail. Surveillance video shows officers in hot pursuit, chasing him through the facility.

Footage from inside the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati, Ohio, captures the moment Jeffrey Hope tried to flee. CCTV shows Hope coming out of a holding cell after a lawyer has opened the door to call another inmate out.

Hope casually walks past a desk manned by two officers and disappears around a corner as the officers begin to realise what’s really happening right in front of them.

The video changes to a different corridor’s camera, and Hope is seen running past a number of officers who are sitting down. The cops jump up to help with the pursuit.

The video switches to footage from yet another corridor, showing Hope speeding past a cell filled with inmates with the officers on his heels, some drawing their tasers. He then appears to reach a dead end, as moments after he disappears from view, he is seen being dragged back up the corridor in handcuffs.

Handcuffed woman steals police car right in front of officers (BODY CAM VIDEO) https://t.co/4hHHnStML5pic.twitter.com/bHKUQwLZwN — RT (@RT_com) November 2, 2018

Hope was facing five counts of theft and five counts of criminal trespassing. Thanks to his failed escape plan, however, he is now looking at an additional charge - third-felony escape. He is due back in court on November 15.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!