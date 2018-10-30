2 killed after helicopter crashes into Florida trailer park (VIDEO)

A helicopter has crashed down onto a trailer park in central Florida, reportedly killing at least two people and injuring another.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two people were killed and one person was transported to the hospital following the crash, which took place in Sebring, Florida on Tuesday afternoon.

HELICOPTER CRASH: Another confirmed fatality, bringing the total to 2. Both believed to be from the helicopter. One person on the ground was injured pic.twitter.com/X21bizDbkA — Highlands Co Sheriff (@HighCoSheriff) October 30, 2018

Both of the fatalities were occupants of the helicopter, local media reported, adding that the injured person was on the ground at the time of the crash.

One mobile home was destroyed and another was damaged, the sheriff’s office said. Video footage from a WFLA TV helicopter showed the charred remains of the destroyed trailer home in the Sebring Falls Mobile Home Park.

None of the video footage of the scene showed any remains of the aircraft that crashed, which might have been a gyrocopter, according to the Highlands News-Sun, a local newspaper. All power to the trailer park has been shut off until the emergency crews can put out the fire.

“The lights went out and then we heard 'kaboom’,” Diane Clark, whose house is across the street from the crash site, told the News-Sun. Another neighbor, Dee Wright, told the newspaper that the occupants of the destroyed home are seasonal and were not back in the area yet.

Sebring is a community of about 10,000 residents in central Florida.

