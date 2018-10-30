‘Violent revolution’ may visit the US if Democrats don’t win midterms - James Cromwell

Actor James Cromwell has warned that a violent revolution could potentially be unleashed across the United States if the Democrats don’t win back control from Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections.

The actor, who played George H.W. Bush in Oliver Stone's ‘W,’ issued the drastic warning at the fourth annual Carney Awards where he was honored for his work as a character actor. Speaking to Variety before the event, the long-time liberal activist said he worried about the direction the US was heading politically, claiming that political violence could be the next step.

Cromwell, who has been arrested multiple times over the years for his political activism, argued that the US always had the potential to be a “turnkey, totalitarian state” and that all people needed was “an excuse” to turn nascent fascism into real fascism.

“If we don’t stop [President Trump] now, then we will have a revolution for real. Then there will be blood in the streets.”

He spoke again about his worries for the country during his acceptance speech, saying that the midterms were important for both the US and the rest of the world.

Progressive Democrats, Cromwell said optimistically, will “cut through the corruption” to avoid what comes next, “which is either a non-violent revolution or a violent one, because this has got to end.”

Some on Twitter called Cromwell out for what appeared to be his “divisive” comments which could be read as endorsing or advocating political violence — but challenged directly on Twitter about his comments, Cromwell confirmed that he personally believes in “peaceful resistance” not violent revolution.

