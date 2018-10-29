Suspicious package discovered at mailing facility bound for CNN headquarters

A package addressed to CNN headquarters in Atlanta has been seized at a mailing facility after raising suspicions. It's unclear if it is related to mail bombs sent to the news outlet and several politicians last week.

Another suspicious package addressed to CNN has been intercepted. This time in Atlanta. All mail is being screened off site. Note from Jeff: pic.twitter.com/I6TXSkoluQ — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 29, 2018

"This morning, another suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted at an Atlanta post office. There is no imminent danger to the CNN Center. All mail, at all CNN domestic bureaus, is being screened at off-site facilities as of last Wednesday, so this package would NOT have come directly to the CNN Center, even if it hadn't been intercepted first," CNN said in a statement.

Time Warner Center that hosts CNN in New York was evacuated on Wednesday after an envelope that was later revealed to contain a pipe bomb was discovered in the mail room. Prominent Democrats also received explosive parcels around the same time, including ex-US President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, former US Attorney General Eric Holder, and more. Packages were also addressed to billionaire donors Tom Steyer and George Soros.

A 56-year-old suspect named Cesar Sayoc is due in court today over last week’s letter bombs. If this package is confirmed to be related, it will be the 15th parcel bomb in less than a week.

