Mail bomb suspect detained, in FBI custody – report

Federal agents have arrested and detained a suspect in connection with a string of suspicious packages sent to prominent Democratic and left-wing figures over the last week, law enforcement sources say.

The packages contained crude, homemade pipe bombs, and were sent to an array of Democratic figures, including former president Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, former attorney general Eric Holder, and CNN’s New York studios.

The investigation into the source of the packages had focused on Florida, as all of the parcels listed Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s office as their return addresses. FBI agents raided a mail facility in Opa-locka, Florida on Thursday evening, and had since been examining CCTV footage from the facility.

None of the devices actually exploded, and while law enforcement officials initially treated them all as “rudimentary, yet functional” explosives, several have been declared duds.

It is not yet known whether the suspect intended for them to detonate, or to incite fear.

Shortly before the arrest was announced, two packages were intercepted on Friday morning. One was addressed to New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, while the other was intended for former director of National Intelligence James Clapper.