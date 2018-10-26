Trump on mail bomber: Bring them to swift justice, we can’t allow political violence in America

US President Donald Trump praised the police for finding and arresting the suspect in a series of suspicious packages sent to prominent Democrats, saying that political violence has no place in America.

“I am pleased to inform you that law enforcement has apprehended the suspect and taken him into custody,” Trump told the Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House on Friday, to cheers of approval.

“These terrorizing acts are despicable and have no place in our country,” he said. “We must never allow political violence to take root in America. I’m committed to do everything in my power as president to stop it, and to stop it now.”

Trump praised the law enforcement for identifying and detaining the suspect quickly, before moving on to say that someone in the audience of “brilliant, courageous, patriotic and proud Americans” will be in his place someday.

“Americans must unify,” Trump added. “And we must show the world that we’re united together in peace and love and harmony as fellow American citizens. There is no country like our country. And every day we’re showing the world just how truly great we are.”

