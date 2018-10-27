Child’s Hitler Halloween costume unleashes storm of controversy (PHOTO)

A Kentucky father has been barracked into an apology after his Nazi themed halloween family photo unleashed a barrage of criticism on social media.

After initially taking a belligerent stance Kentucky man Brant Goldbach now says that he regrets dressing his five-year-old son as Adolf Hitler for the family photo, in which he was dressed as a Nazi soldier.

Goldbach posted photos of the Halloween costumes during a local trick or treat event on Thursday. He initially attempted to justify the costumes by saying that he and his son love dressing as “historical figures” and he condemned those who approached and threatened him and his son during the party.

“Anyone who knows us knows that we love history, and often dress the part of historical figures,” he wrote in the now deleted post.

Tonight as we walked we saw people dressed as murderers, devils, serial killers, blood and gore of all sorts. Nobody batted an eye. But my little (son) and I, dress as historical figures, and it merits people not only making snide remarks, but approaching us and threatening my little 5-year-old boy.

Unsurprisingly people didn’t take kindly to the Goldbach’s costume choice and countless people took to social media to berate the father.

“This poor guy dressed himself and his kids as historical figures for halloween and got a load abuse. unbelievable, the costumes can't be that ba…. okay never mind,” Twitter user Dan Hett joked.

Because it's not just history, it's ideology, a sadly vivid one, that throws back to a very dark chapter of humankind history. There's a difference between killing and genocide, dressing up as a nazi reminds you of the later. — A Good Time (@sup_johnny) October 26, 2018

A man in Owensboro went to a community Halloween event last night dressed as a Nazi and dressed his child as Hitler



His costume is disgusting...but dressing his child like this is heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/LPq8oSXaz5 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 26, 2018

The quality of the SS uniform.... to me that’s indicative of a lifestyle choice rather than a dedicated effort to have a great Halloween costume. — Bob O (@BobOsborne1149) October 26, 2018

Following the backlash the jewelry store owner later apologized for his actions and said he didn’t realize the costume would “stir so much controversy.” He admitted he hadn’t thought the costume through and conceded it was in “bad taste.”

"I think it was in bad taste for me to let my child to wear that, probably for me to wear that. It didn't occur to me. I thought it was a bad decision on my part," said Goldbach to the TriStateHomepage.com.

