Hitler, KKK & blackface: ‘Politically incorrect’ student party ignites scandal in Australia (PHOTOS)

A student party with a “politically incorrect” theme proved true to its calling, as revelers sported blackface, costumes of Klansmen, death camp prisoners and even Hitler, sparking outrage in the Australian town of Wagga Wagga.

Photos from the party, thrown by the students of the Charles Sturt University (CSU), went viral on Friday, sparking outrage in the community. The event had been advertised as a “politically incorrect” one, urging the party-goers to dress-up as inappropriately as they could.

“Grab a kit that would legally get you in sh*t and hook right in,” the now-deleted Facebook page of the event read, according to Australian media.

The few pictures from the event, which promptly went viral, illustrated how the party goers indeed tried to be as offensive as possible. They seemingly succeeded, as the photos from the party caused outrage among students of the CSU, especially Aboriginal ones, who found them grossly inappropriate.

One of the photos features five people dressed as KKK members, with a man sporting “blackface” make-up squatting in front of them. The blackfaced participant holds a bowl filled with something resembling cotton-balls.

The now-deleted original photo was accompanied with a caption reading “Very very politically incorrect. Cotton prices are unreal though so it's a great time to be pickin’.”

Another photo that went viral following the scandalous party features three men dressed as Jewish prisoners of a Nazi death camp, with a man resembling Adolf Hitler in the background. The original Instagram post, which has been also deleted, was captioned “Jesus Christ. I Jews you as my lord and saviour.”

As the photos went viral, The Black Swan Hotel, which hosted the event, was bombarded with outraged Facebook users. The establishment initially released a statement on its page, claiming it was “unaware of this behaviour happening out the back of the pub.” As the pub staff noticed the inappropriate party they “immediately dealt with it,” since the Black Swan has “zero tolerance” towards such behavior. The statement, however was deleted later.

The “party” has been condemned by the CSU as “offensive.” The University did not acknowledge that its students were involved in the incident, adding that it had launched an investigation into it. As of Friday evening, the CSU did not provide any further information on its probe.

We are aware of an incident that occurred last night that may have involved Charles Sturt University students. The incident does not reflect our University values and we strongly condemn these actions.

The incident came shortly after a leaked picture of soldiers flying a Nazi swastika flag on their military vehicle in Afghanistan sparked another scandal over political incorrectness in Australia. The controversial image, dating back to 2007, when Australian troops were deployed to the country as part of a NATO-force, was exclusively obtained and released by ABC.

