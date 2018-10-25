NYPD bomb squad removes suspicious package found near Robert De Niro’s restaurant

A suspicious package has been found at a New York restaurant owned by Robert De Niro, according to local media. The package was removed by a police bomb squad unit, AP reports.

The package was discovered sometime early Thursday, according to sources who spoke with NBC’s New York affiliate.

De Niro is an outspoken Democrat and opponent of Donald Trump. The scare comes just hours after parcels, allegedly containing bombs, targeted Hillary Clinton, former President Obama, billionaire George Soros and California Rep. Maxine Waters as well as CNN’s New York offices.

