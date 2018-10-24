False flags or MAGAbomber? Explosive devices sent to Democrats divide America

What do the Clintons, Obamas, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, George Soros, Maxine Waters and CNN have in common? They’re all outspoken critics of President Donald Trump, and recipients of pipe bomb packages. Is there a connection?

A pipe bomb was delivered to the CNN headquarters in New York City on Wednesday morning. It was addressed to former CIA chief John Brennan – who is actually a MSNBC pundit – and had the return address of Rep. Wasserman Schultz. The envelope had insufficient postage, and misspelled Brennan’s name and Florida.

Photos show a rudimentary pipe bombhttps://t.co/jBGDqjvBXv — RT (@RT_com) October 24, 2018

The former DNC chair Schultz’s office in Florida received a similar device. So did the congressional mailroom in Maryland, addressed to Rep. Waters (D-California). Another was sent to the home of former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary in Chappaqua, New York – and Barack and Michelle Obama’s residence in Washington, DC.

New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called the packages “an act of terrorism” at a press conference on Wednesday, placing them squarely in the context of the upcoming midterm elections. Leaders of Democrats in Congress, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York) and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-California) blamed Trump’s “statements that condone acts of violence” and attack the press. CNN president Jeff Zucker also lashed out at the White House, denouncing Trump's "continued attacks on the media."

Democrat activists were quick to blame Trump and claim this was the work of his supporters, coining the hashtag “MAGAbomber.”

Every single recipient of the bomb packages — Soros, Obama, Clinton, Wasserman-Schultz, Holder, CNN — has been a target of Trump’s vicious comments at his raucous rallies. He didn’t light the fire, of course, and he’s condemning it, but he brought the kindling and the matches. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) October 24, 2018

#MAGAbomber is literally going down Trump's list of enemies that he spews about at every rally. https://t.co/Fpb1I6pcfu — Allison F.🦉 (@ablington) October 24, 2018

Maxine Waters! The #MAGABomber is playin' all of Trump's Greatest Hits.https://t.co/tG99nrx0R6 — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) October 24, 2018

It’s despicable that certain Right wing personalities on Fox News, are pushing the idea that Democrats could be behind the bombs sent to the Clintons and others. #bombscare#MAGABomber — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 24, 2018

Since every normal, peaceful muslim is forced to personally disavow all terrorist attacks from Islamic extremists, today's a good day to harangue every Trump voter you know into condemning and apologizing for the #MAGAbomber 's actions. — 𝙅𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙧 (@JustinCaffier) October 24, 2018

Some conservative commentators countered by saying that the timing of the bomb scare – just two weeks before the contentious midterm elections – suggested a Democrat play for sympathy, and that the vast majority of violent incidents over the past two years were aimed against Republicans.

When you watch:



- Scalise shot

- GOP pols harassed

- Holder say "kick 'em"

- Obama say "throw them out"

- Hillary say only civility if Dems win

- Waters say harrass Trump supporters

- Antifa beating people



It's only logical to question who actually sent the bombs. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 24, 2018

The fact that #MAGABomber is trending with not a shred of evidence is indicative of the deranged times we live in. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 24, 2018

6 bombs sent to Democrats. 0 go off. All crudely made pipe bombs and conspicuously obvious explosives, and all easily screened and discovered. Stunt seems designed for maximum political/media optics, not maximum damage — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 24, 2018

Assuming we’ll know the identity of the bomber within 24 hours...



IF it’s in fact a Trump supporter, YOU KNOW the media will be all over the story, and show the perps face everyday until Nov 6



IF it’s the other side, my guess is theyll cover up the identity.



Stay tuned I guess — Michael Flynn Jr⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@mflynnJR) October 24, 2018

Hillary Clinton, who was in Florida, was quick to make political hay out of the suspicious packages, saying that America is divided and “we have to do everything we can to bring our country together” – by electing Democrats, of course. She conveniently forgot her own argument against civility towards Republicans, aired on CNN earlier this month.

Earlier in the day, the New York Times ran an op-ed by Alexander Soros, son of the billionaire mega-donor funding the Democrats in the US and like-minded parties in Europe and elsewhere. Decrying the explosive that was sent to his father’s New York residence earlier this week, Soros blamed Trump and called for a Democrat victory in the coming midterms:

“We must find our way to a new political discourse that shuns the demonization of all political opponents. A first step would be to cast our ballots to reject those politicians cynically responsible for undermining the institutions of our democracy. And we must do it now, before it is too late.”

President Trump and his family have condemned the bomb packages as “cowardly attacks” and “despicable acts,” with Trump promising to bring the “full weight of the government” to bear on those responsible.

“In these times we have to unify, we have to come together and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message that acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America,” he said at the White House on Wednesday afternoon.

I strongly condemn the attempted acts of violence against President Obama, the Clinton family, @CNN & others. There is no excuse—America is better than this.



Gratitude to the @SecretService and law enforcement for all they do to keep this nation safe. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 24, 2018

As someone who has been on the receiving end of threading packages, I can tell you how disgusting these acts are! America is better than this. These acts should be condemned by all and I hope they throw any individual caught in jail, for a very long time. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 24, 2018

It is difficult to tell whether the suspicious packages are the work of an individual or a group, retired US Marshal Matthew Fogg told RT. However, if there are multiple perpetrators, the authorities will have an easier job tracking them down, because odds are greater that “somebody’s going to make a mistake.”

Former CIA officer Philip Giraldi was more skeptical, saying that tracking down the would-be bomber will be “very difficult, unless they were dumb enough to include fingerprints on the bombs or in the packaging.”

The authorities will be looking at small details that laymen usually don’t even notice, Fogg said. He believes evidence resulting from the investigation will be definitive enough to satisfy the public.

The packages “might be an attempt to create negative sentiment against right-wing groups just before the election to create some kind of shift to the left, but there is no evidence of that,” Giraldi told RT. “And I don't think it would be successful,” he added, as most people complaining about the bombs are “committed progressives who are already on board to hating Trump and his supporters.”

