Explosive device found near Soros' NY home – report

A bomb squad had to be called to the home of George Soros in Katonah, NY, after an explosive device was discovered near the billionaire's residence. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The explosive device was discovered near Soros' home in the upscale Westchester County area north of New York City on Monday. Few details have been revealed about the nature of the device and where it was planted.

A law enforcement official, cited by the New York Times, reported that a detonation crew was dispatched to the site after the device was discovered. The bomb squad "proactively detonated" the device, he said.

The incident saw federal and state officials being scrambled to the scene in northern Westchester. Police have confirmed that there has been an ongoing investigation at the location, but refused to divulge any details about the bomb or whether there are any suspects.

Soros, a Hungarian-born political activist, philanthropist and hedge fund billionaire, has been a ferocious critic of US President Donald Trump, calling his presidency a "danger to the world" and the former real estate mogul "a purely temporary phenomenon" that will "disappear" in 2020.

The heavyweight investor has alleged that Trump wants to "establish a mafia state" in the US, but won't be able to do it thanks to American law and its people.

Over the years, Soros has been pouring millions of dollars to the Democratic Party's pockets. The billionaire has contributed over $15 million backing the Democratic candidates in the upcoming mid-term elections. In July he told the New York Times that for every Trump voter "there is more than one Trump enemy who will be more intent, more determined."

Trump has not been holding back either, accusing Soros of being behind the mass protests that marred the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The president alleged that the protesters were "paid by Soros and others" to demean the reputation of Republican Senators, who overwhelmingly voted along party lines to confirm the divisive candidate.

The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love! #Troublemakers — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2018

Soros has also been accused by some Republicans of funding a caravan of Honduran migrants that is walking through Mexico towards the US border.

BREAKING: Footage in Honduras giving cash 2 women & children 2 join the caravan & storm the US border @ election time. Soros? US-backed NGOs? Time to investigate the source! pic.twitter.com/5pEByiGkkN — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 17, 2018

