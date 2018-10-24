Bomb scare at San Diego Union-Tribune HQ, Sen. Kamala Harris office was “false alarm” – police

The bomb scare at the building that hosts offices of Democratic Senator Kamala Harris and the San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper turned out to be a false alarm, the police said.

The building in San Diego was evacuated on Wednesday shortly after mail bombs were intercepted at former President Barack Barack Obama’s office, the Clintons’ home and the Time Warner Center in New York.

The police later said the inquiry revealed that it was “a false alarm” and that the packages were “abandoned property.”

From a San Diego Union Tribune reporter evacuated from the building after suspicious device found https://t.co/dwyCRRYLI5 — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) October 24, 2018

A TV station in Fresno, California was also on lockdown after the discovery of another the suspicious object. The bomb squad employed an anti-mine robot to examine what looked like an unattended Apple Mac computer package left at a parking lot.

#BREAKING: @FresnoPolice Bomb Squad is outside the Fresno TV station CBS47/ KSEE 24 after a suspicious package was found. The station is reportedly on lockdown.



📸 courtesy of @KMPHFOX26 live stream. pic.twitter.com/pvXJsim1aG — 23ABC News (@23ABCNews) October 24, 2018

Former US Attorney General under the Obama administration, Eric Holder, was also targeted by a mail bomb. However, the explosive package intended for him had a wrong address and was returned to the Florida office of Congresswoman, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, listed as its return address. It was intercepted by the FBI, which confirmed that a bomb was inside.

The same return address was also found on the parcels addressed to Obama and the Clintons. A host of Democratic figures had explosive packages sent to them by mail this week. The attacks may be linked to the Monday discovery of a pipe bomb in the mail box of influential businessman and philanthropist, George Soros, who actively uses his funds to promote globalist ideas.

