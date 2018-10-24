CNN newsroom in New York evacuated due to suspicious package

Time Warner Center in New York, which hosts CNN offices, has been evacuated over a suspicious package report. This comes a few hours after mail bombs were intercepted at Barack Obama’s office and the Clintons’ home.

The NYPD is investigating the package found at the Time Warner Center, CNN said, citing sources within law enforcement. The network added that it evacuated its newsroom “as a precaution.”

We are being evacuated right now at time warner center in NYC. Striking scene as alarm went off as @jimsciutto and @PoppyHarlowCNN were on air. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 24, 2018

CNN New York was just evacuated. Police everywhere pic.twitter.com/yZLB6Cep0i — Eric Levenson (@ejleven) October 24, 2018

The Secret Service said earlier on Wednesday that bombs sent to the house of former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary in Westchester County, New York, and the office of former President Barack Obama in Washington, DC were intercepted during a routine mail check. On Monday, a package containing an explosive device was found near the home of billionaire and Democratic Party donor George Soros, located not far from the Clintons.

CNN also reported earlier that a bomb addressed to the White House was intercepted, but this information was not confirmed officially.

The Time Warner Center is located at Columbus Circle in Manhattan near Central Park. Police have cordoned off the area around the building.

#TimeWarnerCenter | Acordonan oficinas de @CNN y Time Warner Building por amenaza de bomba. Esto ocurrió después de detectarse artefactos explosivos dirigidos a @HillaryClinton, @BarackObama y @MichelleObama

(@eSpaiNews) pic.twitter.com/jnLacrva2R — Luces del Siglo (@lucesdelsiglo) October 24, 2018

The device found in the Time Warner Center was allegedly constructed with a pipe and wires, CNN reports, citing police sources and adding that law enforcement is treating it as a “real explosive.”

According to CNN, the device was discovered in the mailroom of the Time Warner Center.

A bomb squad was deployed to the scene to remove the package, which was placed in a bomb containment unit on a truck.

Explosive device in transit now in NYPD containment unit. pic.twitter.com/Pt49kRm9UP — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 24, 2018

The package was allegedly sent to 10 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10019, USA, where the Time Warner Center is located, CNN reported, citing police sources. Later, CNN said that the package was addressed to former CIA director John Brennan via the news network.

NYPD out in force outside @CNN studios after a suspicious package forced the evacuation of Time Warner Center. pic.twitter.com/RaXc4D4sW7 — James Ford (@jamesfordtv) October 24, 2018

