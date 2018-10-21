6 people shot near Jacksonville Jaguars stadium - police

Six people have been shot at a laundromat near the Jacksonville Jaguars football stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, police have confirmed. The suspect is on the run.

One man was shot in the head and a woman was shot in the hip, one witness said, according to News 4 Jax. The victims were all adults, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted, adding that three are in critical condition.

At this time, six adults shot with three in critical condition. No suspect(s) in custody. https://t.co/Z3STG9dJlC — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 21, 2018

"As I was securing the church, some members were coming inside and they said they heard maybe 10 to 12 shots," a local church staff member told First Coast News, adding that the area where the shooting occurred "needs a lot of help."

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the shooting could be gang related.

BREAKING: @JSOPIO says mass shooting of 6 people “may” be gang related. It happened about 12:35 as fans arrived for Jaguars game in @TIAABankField about 1/2 mile away. #fox35pic.twitter.com/eY0hTGam3d — Tom Johnson (@FOX35Tom) October 21, 2018

The suspect is on the run, with police saying they believe he or she is in a silver or gray four-door vehicle.

This is the scene off A Philip Randolph and Pippin where #JSO says multiple people have been shot. This is just down the road from TIAA Bank Field where the Jaguars are playing @ActionNewsJaxpic.twitter.com/ERd6EzS9HB — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) October 21, 2018

This #JSO vehicle just left the scene at A Philip Randolph and Pippin @ActionNewsJaxpic.twitter.com/gejpuQXEHr — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) October 21, 2018

The incident took place just blocks away from the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium, as the NFL team played a game against the Houston Texans.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!