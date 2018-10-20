HomeUS News

‘Enjoy the weirdness’: Steel balls sent hurtling down Seattle street after truck sheds load (VIDEOS)

Get short URL
‘Enjoy the weirdness’: Steel balls sent hurtling down Seattle street after truck sheds load (VIDEOS)
©Facebook / Mark Gunlogson
A driver transporting massive steel balls may be regretting his GPS choices after the heavy cargo fell out the back of his truck as he attempted to scale a steep hill in Seattle.

The bizarre incident saw a city street showered with forged steel ball bearings. Captured on camera by locals, the sheer weight of the cargo appears to have broken the back doors of the 18-wheeler, which was delivering bags of the 2,000kg balls.

According to the driver, he took a wrong turn and his GPS then recommended a – disastrous, as it transpired – different route up the steep incline of Genesee Street.

READ MORE: ‘3 tons max? Don’t care!’ Big rig attempts to cross fragile bridge that collapses (VIDEO)

READ MORE: Man plows tractor into cars on way to protest at Israeli embassy in Ankara, shot by police (PHOTOS)

A total of six vehicles were damaged in the incident as the ball bearings hurtled down the street at high speed, reported Seattle’s Kiro 7 news. Images from the scene show balls smashing into car bumpers, as well crashing into a windscreen.

“I got home from work and I couldn’t park on my street because of hundreds of thousands of steel balls on it,” Genesee Street local Luke Gill said. Seattle police closed the street while a clean-up operation was carried out.

Another eyewitness, who managed to film the cargo as it plowed down the center of the road, expressed his shock and the strange satisfaction of seeing scores of metal balls hurtling towards him.

“Don’t see this too often – steel balls rolling down the street by the West Seattle golf course. Had to stop and enjoy the weirdness,” Mark Gunlogson said.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies