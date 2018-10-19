CNN’s Acosta bizarrely tells former WH official to ‘Fu*k off’ for teasing tweet

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta has been outed for an abusive outburst following some mild trolling by a former White House official on Twitter.

On Thursday, Acosta tweeted a rambling complaint accusing White House staff of playing music too loud at President Donald Trump’s rally in Montana, restricting live TV press coverage from the event.

Acosta’s tweet went on to “suppose” that the White House “loves those kinds of shenanigans,” and wonder if the loud music posed a security risk for the Secret Service or local law enforcement.

Dear Diary..... — justin (@justincap_) October 19, 2018

Justin Caporale, a former official for First Lady Melania Trump, replied with a teasing tweet that simply reading “Dear Diary…” This rather tame Twitter barb seemingly outraged Acosta and the CNN journalist wasn’t afraid to give Caporale a piece of his mind.

The correspondent sent Caporale a scathing “Fu*k you” via direct message – which didn’t stay private for very long. Caporale revealed the extreme response, and his subsequent block by Acosta, to ask CNN if they “support” the overreaction.

And then he blocked me. pic.twitter.com/F5cq84LAF8 — justin (@justincap_) October 19, 2018

The insult unleashed a swirl of responses as news workers weighed in to cast judgement on the appropriateness of Acosta’s behavior, while others cracked jokes at his expense.

This is a very sad way for a member of the WH Press Corp to behave. https://t.co/4wgHKOkVC8 — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) October 19, 2018

Jim: Coke please.



Waiter: Is Pepsi okay?



Jim: pic.twitter.com/KYWUmCFp2C — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) October 19, 2018

Inevitable result of this is @Acosta is going to get like 1000x more "Dear Diary..." tweets — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) October 19, 2018

Some backed Acosta, saying that sometimes a strong response is needed, however they were in the minority.

You should be allowed to tell trolls and bullies to fuck off if needed. This is America. Their cult leader just endorsed the murder of journalists. The right wing lacks all moral authority. — God 🌈 (@TheGoodGodAbove) October 19, 2018

Acosta later apologized to Caporale, on Twitter of course, to say he thought he was an “old friend from the campaign days” and didn’t mean to cause offense.

Hey buddy I thought you were an old friend from the campaign days. I’m so sorry. Hope I didn’t offend you. Have a good night and take care. https://t.co/4u9fj1BNPI — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 19, 2018

