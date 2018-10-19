HomeUS News

CNN’s Acosta bizarrely tells former WH official to ‘Fu*k off’ for teasing tweet

CNN's Jim Acosta is facing criticism from fellow media members. © Reuters/Carlos Barria
CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta has been outed for an abusive outburst following some mild trolling by a former White House official on Twitter.

On Thursday, Acosta tweeted a rambling complaint accusing White House staff of playing music too loud at President Donald Trump’s rally in Montana, restricting live TV press coverage from the event.

Acosta’s tweet went on to “suppose” that the White House “loves those kinds of shenanigans,” and wonder if the loud music posed a security risk for the Secret Service or local law enforcement.

Justin Caporale, a former official for First Lady Melania Trump, replied with a teasing tweet that simply reading “Dear Diary…” This rather tame Twitter barb seemingly outraged Acosta and the CNN journalist wasn’t afraid to give Caporale a piece of his mind.

The correspondent sent Caporale a scathing “Fu*k you” via direct message – which didn’t stay private for very long. Caporale revealed the extreme response, and his subsequent block by Acosta, to ask CNN if they “support” the overreaction.

The insult unleashed a swirl of responses as news workers weighed in to cast judgement on the appropriateness of Acosta’s behavior, while others cracked jokes at his expense.

Some backed Acosta, saying that sometimes a strong response is needed, however they were in the minority.

Acosta later apologized to Caporale, on Twitter of course, to say he thought he was an “old friend from the campaign days” and didn’t mean to cause offense.

