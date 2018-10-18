Trump threatens to use military to close Mexican border, as migrant caravan approaches

President Donald Trump has threatened to call in the military to seal off the US’ southern border with Mexico, unless the Mexico takes action to halt a ‘caravan’ of migrants making its way to the US from Central America.

In a series of tweets Thursday morning, Trump accused the governments of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador of allowing a large ‘caravan’ of migrants to proceed towards the US unchecked, and hit out at the Democratic party for opposing his own brand of tough border control.

I am watching the Democrat Party led (because they want Open Borders and existing weak laws) assault on our country by Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, whose leaders are doing little to stop this large flow of people, INCLUDING MANY CRIMINALS, from entering Mexico to U.S..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

Trump also said that he “must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught - and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!..”

....In addition to stopping all payments to these countries, which seem to have almost no control over their population, I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught - and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

....The assault on our country at our Southern Border, including the Criminal elements and DRUGS pouring in, is far more important to me, as President, than Trade or the USMCA. Hopefully Mexico will stop this onslaught at their Northern Border. All Democrats fault for weak laws! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

The president’s warning echoes an earlier tweet on Wednesday, in which he again blasted Democrats for refusing to approve tighter border control and immigration laws. Trump said that the immigration debate would be a “great midterm issue for Republicans,” with November’s elections less than one month away.

The ‘caravan’ of migrants in question, believed to be several thousand strong, has been snaking its way north from Honduras since last weekend. Believing their chances of entering the US are greater in numbers, the migrants have been hitching rides and hiking through Guatemala, with the aim of approaching the US through Mexico.

The Honduran government has urged people not to join the caravan, but the government of Guatemala is powerless to stop its progress, as citizens of Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Nicaragua can freely move between the four countries showing only an ID card.

