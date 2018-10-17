‘I ain’t dead, bitches’: Roseanne Barr reacts to her character’s ‘grim’ opioid death

Beleaguered sitcom star Roseanne Barr has hit out at ABC network chiefs after her comedy sitcom character was unceremoniously killed off via a “grim and morbid” opioid overdose.

Barr is famous for her turn as Roseanne Conner in the eponymously titled sitcom which first aired on ABC in 1988. The show was brought back for a revival earlier this year but an eleventh series was subsequently scrapped following racist remarks made by Barr about former White House senior advisor Valerie Jarrett.

The sitcom, about a family in middle America, was a ratings hit, with Roseanne Barr starring alongside John Goodman, who played her husband Dan Conner. But the Roseanne character has now been killed off in new show The Conners, which charts the family without Barr’s involvement.

Responding to her character’s demise, Barr described the death from opioid use as “grim,” “morbid” and unnecessary. Her statement coincided with a Twitter post from the actress, which stated: “I ain’t dead, bitches”.

I AIN’T DEAD, BITCHES!!!! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 17, 2018

All of your questions will be answered! #TheConners premieres TONIGHT at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/5kBQFPL74U — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) October 16, 2018

“After repeated and heartfelt apologies, the network was unwilling to look past a regrettable mistake, thereby denying the twin American values of both repentance and forgiveness,” Barr said about the final nail in her show’s coffin. “The cancellation of Roseanne is an opportunity squandered due in equal parts to fear, hubris, and a refusal to forgive.”

A moment in history... Watching #TheConners ... It's only been 40 seconds into the premiere and they have already address the death of Roseanne — Michael (@taurus5793) October 17, 2018

The character’s death, which was addressed at the beginning of The Conners debut episode, provoked a mixture of debate online. Some people labelled Roseanne’s off-screen death in the first seconds of the show as a “brutal” and “disgusting” way to punish the actor.

Brutal. Writers killed off Roseanne's character with an opioid overdose, a very 2018 American blue collar death https://t.co/KXH9OOoUMy — Jerome Taylor (@JeromeTaylor) October 17, 2018

@ABCNetwork Plot twist* Roseanne wakes up from knee surgery having realised she dreamed of her own death from opioid addiction, and gets sober! * You're welcome! Now bring her back #ABC — Amy Gelo (@Amy_Gelo) October 17, 2018

For someone who knows the pain of losing a loved one to the opioid epidemic it's extremely hard to see them take something as serious as an opioid overdose and turn it into their sick way of getting back at someone for saying something they disagree with. Disgusting. #theconners — Connor Deegan (@ConnorD104) October 17, 2018

Others, however, backed the decision, saying Barr simply had to go because of her offensive comments.

#TheConners Roseanne had to go. She knows that. This was an excellent way to bring awareness to the Opioid Crisis and the Health Care Disaster facing seniors.

It was an homage to the character that will be missed. The light moments were appropriate. This cast can carry the show. — Mccavity (@Mccavity11) October 17, 2018

Jackie breaking the news of Roseanne's death was much less dramatic than when their father died #TheConnerspic.twitter.com/ga46ySQMgQ — keven Yong (@KevinYounge) October 17, 2018

I have loved Roseanne (show) my entire life, and honestly it's just sad to me what has become of it. All I could feel watching #TheConners tonight. Sad about who Roseanne (person) has become. Sad that she had to be tragically killed off, off-screen, from her own show. Just sad. — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) October 17, 2018

