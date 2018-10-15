CNN claims Saudi government to admit journalist killed in ‘interrogation gone wrong’

A report being prepared by the Saudi government will say that journalist Jamal Khashoggi died as a result of interrogation gone wrong, in course of his abduction from Turkey, CNN reported citing anonymous sources.

2/ One source: report will likely conclude that the operation was carried out without clearance and transparency and that those involved will be held responsible.



One source: report is still being prepared and cautioned that things could change. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 15, 2018

Khashoggi, a Saudi national living in Turkey and writing for the Washington Post, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Ankara has accused the authorities in Riyadh of murdering the journalist and smuggling his body out of the consulate in pieces. Saudi Arabia has denied the charges as “baseless.”

According to CNN, however, a still-unpublished government report will blame Khashoggi’s death on an attempted abduction and botched questioning, “carried out without clearance and transparency” and say that those involved will be held responsible. This is based on two anonymous sources that reportedly spoke to CNN’s correspondents, and has not been independently confirmed.