4 men shot dead at toddler’s birthday party in Texas

Four men have died after a shooting at a 1-year-old’s birthday party in Taft, Texas, police said. A fifth man was injured and authorities are looking for two suspects.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Wilburn Street on Saturday following a reported altercation between two families at a toddler’s birthday party.

READ MORE: US model dies after being shot in the neck while driving her car in unexplained crime

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers and deputies from the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Department were on the scene, KZTV10 reports.

Sgt. Nathan Brandley, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, provides details on the fatal shooting in Taft. Via @callerdotcompic.twitter.com/ZP0M0wosLH — Meagan Falcon (@meaganfalcon) October 14, 2018

Sgt. Nathan Brandley of the Texas Department of Public Safety said police are looking for two suspects “who are at large at this time,” and that the Texas Rangers are taking the lead on the investigation.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!