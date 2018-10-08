Not going away: Bill & Hillary Clinton announce speaking tour priced at up to $750 per-ticket

Americans who desperately miss Bill and Hillary Clinton will get a chance to pay them for some “inspiring anecdotes” during a speaking tour of thirteen cities across North America – but only after the November midterm elections.

Live Nation, the biggest event promoter in the US, has announced “An Evening With The Clintons,” which will visit four cities in 2018 and nine in 2019, starting on November 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada and wrapping up in Inglewood, California in May next year.

The event series will “feature joint on-stage conversations with the two leaders sharing stories and inspiring anecdotes that shaped their historic careers in public service, while also discussing issues of the day and looking towards the future,” according to Live Nation.

Ticket prices range from $72 to $750 using Ticketmaster, the biggest ticket-purchasing service in the US and is also owned by Live Nation. That’s not quite the fees either of them commanded between 2000 and 2008 for clients like Goldman Sachs, but it’s not exactly pocket-change either.

The tour’s timing has raised some eyebrows, since it appears to be driven by profit rather than political utility. Democrats are hoping for a 'Blue Wave' that would let them capture either the House of Representatives or the Senate in the November 6 midterm elections.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is also going on a 10-city tour to promote her memoir at around the same time. Tickets for the former First Lady’s book tour to promote “Becoming” are ranging from $30 to over $3,000.

“What Happened,” Hillary Clinton’s memoir about the 2016 election, didn’t do so great last year. The book itself was a bit of a letdown – even for fans – and quickly descended to the bargain bins. Clinton also injured her foot during the UK leg of the tour, offering several different explanations of what happened and how, true to form.

Former President Bill Clinton seems to have done somewhat better, teaming up with James Patterson to pen a thriller titled “The President is Missing,” published this June.

Most recently, Hillary Clinton made a cameo appearance on the CBS series “Madam Secretary” alongside other former US top diplomats Colin Powell and Madeleine Albright.

