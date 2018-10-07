20 people killed in car crash involving limo in upstate New York

Twenty people have been confirmed killed by state police after a speeding limousine crashed into pedestrians near a crowded tourist spot in upstate New York.

The limousine was carrying a wedding party when it collided with another vehicle outside the Apple Barrel Country Store in Schoharie (skoh-HAY’-ree), NY, on Saturday afternoon, according to local reports.

A man who arrived at the crash scene Sunday said the group was traveling south to a wedding reception when the limo sped through an intersection and slammed into an embankment

It is not clear how many of the victims were in the vehicles that crashed and how many were bystanders. The Apple Barrel's parking lot, a popular spot for autumn leaf-peepers, was filled with people and parked cars at the time of the crash.

State Police have confirmed 20 people died in a limo crash in Schoharie County Saturday

State police said in a statement that “the names of the victims are not being released at this time as next of kin are being notified,” and a news conference is planned for Sunday afternoon.

The disaster is one of the most fatal car accidents in recent memory in area and the worst transportation disaster to hit the Capital Region since the 2005 sinking of the Ethan Allen tour boat on Lake George, NY, which also killed 20 people.

