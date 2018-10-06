HomeUS News

Anti-Kavanaugh protesters take to Capitol steps, arrests reported (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

© Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters have broken through barriers and entered the steps of the US Capitol ahead of the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court vote. Donald Trump also tweeted that "women and others" who support the judge have gathered.

Images posted online show protesters standing on the steps of the US Capitol, with multiple police officers also seen on the stairs.

Protests against his candidacy intensified after several women accused him of sexual assault in the past. An FBI investigation didn't find any evidence to support these claims and the final showdown is looming in the Senate, with senators expected to vote in his favor.

Allegations of sexual assaults by Kavanaugh from the 1980s have been in the media spotlight for weeks, with American society polarized over his confirmation, especially after Kavanuagh and main accuser Christine Blasey Ford gave emotional testimonies to the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

Hundreds were detained in previous protests this week, including actress and comedian Amy Schumer. Arrests have been reported on Saturday as well.

While the images posted online appear to be from anti-Kavanaugh protesters, Trump took to Twitter to state that "women for Kavanaugh" are turning out to support "this very good man." He earlier said that activists, especially those who cornered senators over their votes, were sponsored by Clinton-supporting billionaire George Soros. 

The vote on Kavanaugh is expected after 3 pm EST.

