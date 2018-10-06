Anti-Kavanaugh protesters take to Capitol steps, arrests reported (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Anti-Kavanaugh protesters have broken through barriers and entered the steps of the US Capitol ahead of the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court vote. Donald Trump also tweeted that "women and others" who support the judge have gathered.

Images posted online show protesters standing on the steps of the US Capitol, with multiple police officers also seen on the stairs.

Anti-Kavanaugh protests have broken through barriers and are on the main steps of the Capitol pic.twitter.com/jtF266RgiX — Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) October 6, 2018

Protests against his candidacy intensified after several women accused him of sexual assault in the past. An FBI investigation didn't find any evidence to support these claims and the final showdown is looming in the Senate, with senators expected to vote in his favor.

Capitol Police officers rush to the Capitol steps as demonstrators climb up to protest saying they ‘believe survivors.’ #Kavanaugh#NEWSCENTERmainepic.twitter.com/cl6AcIOPug — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) October 6, 2018

Allegations of sexual assaults by Kavanaugh from the 1980s have been in the media spotlight for weeks, with American society polarized over his confirmation, especially after Kavanuagh and main accuser Christine Blasey Ford gave emotional testimonies to the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

Kavanaugh protests are heating up outside the Capitol building. pic.twitter.com/yjz0uxbcvd — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) October 6, 2018

Hundreds were detained in previous protests this week, including actress and comedian Amy Schumer. Arrests have been reported on Saturday as well.

While the images posted online appear to be from anti-Kavanaugh protesters, Trump took to Twitter to state that "women for Kavanaugh" are turning out to support "this very good man." He earlier said that activists, especially those who cornered senators over their votes, were sponsored by Clinton-supporting billionaire George Soros.

Women for Kavanaugh, and many others who support this very good man, are gathering all over Capitol Hill in preparation for a 3-5 P.M. VOTE. It is a beautiful thing to see - and they are not paid professional protesters who are handed expensive signs. Big day for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018

Hundreds of people are being trained for today’s #CancelKavanaugh action every 30 minutes this morning.



We’re going to flood the Capitol.

We’re going to flood the polls.

We’re going to flood the streets.

The #WomensWave is coming. pic.twitter.com/ZSUwa8hJAv — Women's March (@womensmarch) October 6, 2018

The vote on Kavanaugh is expected after 3 pm EST.

