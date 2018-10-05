Air Force Number 2? Trump boards presidential plane with toilet paper stuck to shoe

There’s something about realizing you’ve been dragging toilet paper around on your shoe that makes everybody blush. Unfortunately for Donald Trump, he was spotted in just such a predicament as he boarded Air Force One.

The US president’s embarrassing moment was caught on camera as he climbed the steps of Air Force One at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport on Thursday. Video footage shows what appears to be a piece of toilet paper stuck to the sole of Trump’s left shoe. The paper fluttered with every step Trump took, making it very hard to ignore.

The offending paper remained stuck on Trump’s sole throughout his entire ascent up the plane’s steps and only fell from his shoe as he boarded the aircraft.

Trump was followed onto Air Force One by four men, likely Secret Service, who stepped over the paper as they entered the aircraft. The fourth bent down to pick it up.

Trump boarding AF1 today with toilet paper stuck to his shoe. Trump has no friends. https://t.co/BbMU66uwNV — 🌹 FERRARI SHEPPARD (@stopbeingfamous) October 5, 2018 What I find hilarious is Secret Service can spot danger from a thousand yards, yet didn't bother to tell Trump about the toilet paper stuck to the bottom of his shoe.

That's one way to let him know how you feel! Love it. — Robb Lee🌊 (@RobbieLeeB) October 5, 2018 Hey, you have some trash stuck to you! (Talking to the toilet paper) — Joyce Wagner (@JoyceWagner) October 5, 2018

The moment inspired a flush of toilet-related jokes and teasing on social media.

Some wondered how it had taken this long for the president to find himself in this situation, while others questioned how the toilet paper had been on his shoe for so long without anyone giving Trump a heads up.

I honestly cannot believe it’s taken this long for Trump to board Air Force One with a full strand of toilet paper trailing from his shoe. https://t.co/hLWrqKqsIK — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 5, 2018 That means there is not a single person who cares about him enough to tell him he had toilet paper stuck to his shoe from whatever bathroom he was in all the way to the plane https://t.co/87Xz1rrxXQ — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) October 5, 2018 True Trump supporters should start wearing toilet paper stuck to the bottom of their shoes in solidarity. — MꙬse Allain (@MooseAllain) October 5, 2018 This has to be so embarrassing 😭 — K (@oreo_thins) October 5, 2018

RT was unable to independently verify if the paper stuck to the president’s shoe was in fact toilet paper.

