‘Wake up people!’: Cyber expert McAfee warns of US govt 'spying' through presidential alert texts

As the US was subjected to an unexpected nationwide message from President Donald Trump, many were startled and confused by the alert. One man, however, warned of a more sinister element to the public safety test.

The alerts were sent out by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as part of its Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS), ostensibly aimed at improving public safety in times of emergency. For instance, 48 people died during Hurricane Florence in September, a toll which could have been mitigated with more awareness.

However, former US presidential candidate, cybersecurity expert and blockchain advocate John McAfee warned citizens that the message was actually a surreptitious method of increasing US government spying on its own citizens.

The "Presidential alerts": they are capable of accessing the E911 chip in your phones - giving them full access to your location, microphone, camera and every function of your phone. This not a rant, this is from me, still one of the leading cybersecurity experts. Wake up people! — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) October 3, 2018

E911 is a system used in North America to automatically provide a caller’s location to emergency services dispatchers reached by calling 911.

McAfee’s message was received loud and clear, by some at least, as his warning received over 30,000 likes and 22,000 retweets.

McAfee previously ran as a Libertarian candidate in 2016 on the platform "we are adults in a world full of mystery." On Wednesday he announced "constant warrior" Rob Loggia as his presidential campaign manager for the 2020 campaign.

I have finally chosen a campaign manager for my 2020 Libertarian Presidential run: @Loggiaonfire - the Intelligence Co-ordinator for my 2016 POTUS run, was instrumental in placing me on the 2016 National Stage. Rob is a loyal friend, a seeker of truth, and a constant warrior. pic.twitter.com/LmV9l3uMQu — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) October 3, 2018

This time he will be running on a platform "to promote what I believe is the only thing that can save us: The Blockchain."

McAfee also stated that if he were to win the US presidency he would step down immediately and hand over the reins of power to the performance artist Vermin Supreme (legal name).

.@VerminSupreme and myself at the 2016 Libertarian National Convention. If that one chance in a trillion that I could be elected president actually happens, I will stand down and be replaced by him. Vermin would be the best president ever. pic.twitter.com/1MUHa9tPTh — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) October 2, 2018

