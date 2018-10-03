Argh! America gets a text from Trump, memes ensue
Aside from the name, the unavoidable message that came up on everyone’s mobile device at 2:18 pm EDT on Wednesday had nothing to do with President Donald Trump. It was the first ever test of a nationwide alert system the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) intends to use in case of a crisis affecting the entire country.
In the current state of extreme polarization, though, it was inevitable people would take it politically.
The #PresidentialAlert would’ve been better if @realDonaldTrump used it to announce his resignation. pic.twitter.com/1ePK8OUePr— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) October 3, 2018
225 million cell phones just received the Presidential Emergency Alert.— Cari Kelemen 🇺🇸 (@KelemenCari) October 3, 2018
Even Hillary's. 😂
Libtards are having a total meltdown over the #PresidentialAlert test sent to their phones. 😆 Trump is the gift that keeps on giving.— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) October 3, 2018
Hoping my next #PresidentialAlert is when Trump announces he's resigning— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 3, 2018
Since Trump is a sexual predator should we consider his #PresidentialAlert as a form of sexting?— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 3, 2018
I see why they called it a #PresidentialAlert. It was very presidential:— Jason Ginsburg (@Ginsburg) October 3, 2018
- Annoying
- Intrusive
- Wouldn't stop no matter how much you asked
- Ultimately pointless
There were some who expressed serious concerns about the concept, from fears it could be hacked to seeing in it the spectre of Orwell’s Big Brother.
The same centralized infrastructure that lets them send something to everyone enables them to read anything from anyone. Curious about how such surveillance works? Read more: https://t.co/j8MSdi46nN— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) October 3, 2018
Imagine if someone hacks and weaponizes the #PresidentialAlert. Nationwide panic, misinformation.— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 3, 2018
Big Brother Is Texting You.— Humble Libertarian (@thehuli) October 3, 2018
The #PresidentialAlert is some Big Brother level Big Government run amok. pic.twitter.com/5QiNlgrgRJ
And then, of course, there were memes. Many, many memes.
#PresidentialAlertpic.twitter.com/kjdJtRpKS2— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 3, 2018
just got the weirdest text... #PresidentialAlertpic.twitter.com/UOoD9PHip3— RickyFTW (@rickyftw) October 3, 2018
Everyone when the #PresidentialAlert went off pic.twitter.com/DgiZlgv3cm— The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) October 3, 2018
Did anyone else get this? #PresidentialAlertpic.twitter.com/BXiuLoVgGj— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 3, 2018
When you realize Donald Trump could send you a #PresidentialAlert at any time. pic.twitter.com/DD6ZIB22dM— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) October 3, 2018
Last one for now #PresidentialAlertpic.twitter.com/FYpngVrTvf— Carpe Donktum🔹 (@Carpedonktum) October 3, 2018
