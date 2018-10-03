Argh! America gets a text from Trump, memes ensue

As cell phones across the US went off in a ‘Presidential Alert’ test, millions of voices cried out in response. Despite the text saying "no action is needed," people did react: with anger, laughter, frustration, and even memes.

Aside from the name, the unavoidable message that came up on everyone’s mobile device at 2:18 pm EDT on Wednesday had nothing to do with President Donald Trump. It was the first ever test of a nationwide alert system the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) intends to use in case of a crisis affecting the entire country.

In the current state of extreme polarization, though, it was inevitable people would take it politically.

The #PresidentialAlert would’ve been better if @realDonaldTrump used it to announce his resignation. pic.twitter.com/1ePK8OUePr — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) October 3, 2018

225 million cell phones just received the Presidential Emergency Alert.

Even Hillary's. 😂 — Cari Kelemen 🇺🇸 (@KelemenCari) October 3, 2018

Libtards are having a total meltdown over the #PresidentialAlert test sent to their phones. 😆 Trump is the gift that keeps on giving. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) October 3, 2018

Hoping my next #PresidentialAlert is when Trump announces he's resigning — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 3, 2018 Since Trump is a sexual predator should we consider his #PresidentialAlert as a form of sexting? — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 3, 2018

I see why they called it a #PresidentialAlert. It was very presidential:

- Annoying

- Intrusive

- Wouldn't stop no matter how much you asked

- Ultimately pointless — Jason Ginsburg (@Ginsburg) October 3, 2018

There were some who expressed serious concerns about the concept, from fears it could be hacked to seeing in it the spectre of Orwell’s Big Brother.

The same centralized infrastructure that lets them send something to everyone enables them to read anything from anyone. Curious about how such surveillance works? Read more: https://t.co/j8MSdi46nN — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) October 3, 2018

Imagine if someone hacks and weaponizes the #PresidentialAlert. Nationwide panic, misinformation. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 3, 2018

Big Brother Is Texting You.



The #PresidentialAlert is some Big Brother level Big Government run amok. pic.twitter.com/5QiNlgrgRJ — Humble Libertarian (@thehuli) October 3, 2018

And then, of course, there were memes. Many, many memes.

Everyone when the #PresidentialAlert went off pic.twitter.com/DgiZlgv3cm — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) October 3, 2018

When you realize Donald Trump could send you a #PresidentialAlert at any time. pic.twitter.com/DD6ZIB22dM — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) October 3, 2018

