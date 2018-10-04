'No hint of misconduct' in confidential FBI report on Kavanaugh - GOP Senate Judiciary chair

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley has told NBC News that there is “no hint of misconduct” in the confidential FBI report on sexual-assault claims against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

When asked whether there was anything in the FBI supplemental background investigation that proves allegations against Kavanaugh, the Republican senator said there is “absolutely no corroboration.”

Earlier on Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the White House had concluded that the FBI probe found no evidence of sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh.

Although Grassley and the Trump administration seem content with the findings of the investigation, which was completed two days ahead of its Friday deadline, Democrats have slammed the probe as incomplete.

Responding to criticism from the other side of the aisle, Trump tweeted on Thursday that "this is now the seventh time the FBI has investigated Judge Kavanaugh. If we made it 100, it would still not be good enough for the Obstructionist Democrats."

He also said that "due process, fairness, and common sense" are now on trial.

As part of the probe, the FBI interviewed three people in connection with allegations made by Christine Blasey Ford, who said in a Senate Judiciary Committee testimony last week that she was 100 percent certain that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school - a claim which the Supreme Court nominee adamantly denies.

The Senate vote on Kavanugh's nomination is expected to take place on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced on Wednesday.

