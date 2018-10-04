White House finds no proof of sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh in FBI report - WSJ
The White House has concluded that an FBI probe has found no evidence of sexual misconduct on the part of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the Wall Street Journal reported.
It’s not clear whether the Senate will come to the same conclusion as the White House. The investigation, which was completed two days ahead of its Friday deadline, has been widely criticized by Democrats as incomplete.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW