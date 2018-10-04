White House finds no proof of sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh in FBI report - WSJ
HomeUS News

White House finds no proof of sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh in FBI report - WSJ

Get short URL
White House finds no proof of sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh in FBI report - WSJ
U.S. President Donald Trump and his nominee for the US Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh. July 9, 2018. © Jim Bourg / Reuters
The White House has concluded that an FBI probe has found no evidence of sexual misconduct on the part of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the Wall Street Journal reported.

It’s not clear whether the Senate will come to the same conclusion as the White House. The investigation, which was completed two days ahead of its Friday deadline, has been widely criticized by Democrats as incomplete.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies