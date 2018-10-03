Is Kavanaugh innocent or guilty? Democrat senator says it doesn’t matter, sparking Twitter outrage

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker is facing a swift Twitter backlash after saying he believes it is time to “move on” to a new Supreme Court candidate regardless of whether Brett Kavanaugh is “innocent or guilty” of sexual assault.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Booker said that Kavanaugh’s “credibility has been challenged by intimates” in his life and that “enough questions” have been raised to justify moving on to a new candidate for the Supreme Court, whether he is guilty of sexual assault or not. Kavanaugh has been accused of attempted rape by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, but has denied that the assault, which allegedly took place in 1982, ever happened.

Sen. Cory Booker wants to “move onto a new candidate” and does not care whether Kavanaugh is “innocent or guilty.” pic.twitter.com/TwKpkbPWzh — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) October 2, 2018

Booker also said the US was facing a “moral moment” and that Americans should ask themselves: “Is this the right person to sit on the highest court in the land for a lifetime appointment?” But the senator’s seeming indifference to Kavanaugh’s innocence or guilt quickly raised eyebrows online.

Former White House advisor Sebastian Gorka tweeted that Booker had engaged in “character assassination” of Kavanaugh and had no right to suggest that his innocence or guilt was irrelevant. In another tweet, Gorka reminded his followers that Booker himself had admitted groping a girl in high school when he was 15 years old.

Mr Spartacus @CoryBooker has the audacity to lecture Americans on the sacred nature of the Supreme Court?



How date you after the character assassination you participated in. https://t.co/ad3PrO8Kir — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) October 3, 2018

Donald Trump Jr. also responded to Booker, saying he had “slandered” Kavanaugh for weeks “in order to ruin his life” and said that people who agreed with Booker are “truly sick”.

Oh, so now that he’s none of the things you slandered him with for weeks in order to ruin his life he should be out anyway whether he’s guilty or not?



This is not America.



These people are truly sick. https://t.co/nULep5tr3I — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 3, 2018

Other Twitter users were also quick to criticize Booker, calling him a “conman,” a “disgrace” to the country and saying he should be given a “copy of the constitution” to read.

That’s probably what he tells himself everyday about his past scandals.. he’s just another conman within the Democratic Party. — Mr. Anderson 🇺🇸 (@TheLeifAnderson) October 2, 2018

Cory Booker says Kavanaugh is disqualified even if he’s innocent. What’d you expect him to say? Someone give CB a copy of the constitution and another job please. — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) October 2, 2018

I think Cory Booker should resign. I don't care if he's innocent or guilty. — Henry Herzberg (@Henry_herz) October 2, 2018

Senate Democrats finally admit that they don’t even care about getting to the truth.



Cory Booker: It doesn’t matter if Judge Kavanaugh is “innocent or guilty.”pic.twitter.com/HzpHFqYIbT — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 2, 2018

Sure this idiot doesn't care whether he's guilty or innocent because they have destroyed Kavanaughs name!!! Cory Booker is a disgrace to this country!! — Ssainker (@ssainker) October 2, 2018

Conservative commentator Michelle Malkin said Booker had dismissed the “devastating impact of false, uncorroborated allegations in the courts of public opinion” on what coincidentally was International Wrongful Conviction Day.

Booker was also accused of attempting to draw the spotlight onto himself with a dramatic speech at last week’s hearing, during which Ford and Kavanaugh testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. One Twitter user commented that he seemed to be working on securing a “daytime Emmy nomination” for his performance.

Looks like @CoryBooker is working on his daytime Emmy nomination #ChristineBlaseyFord#BrettKavanaugh — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) September 27, 2018

Dr. Ford,



Thank you for speaking truth to power. What you did today for survivors across this country, was nothing short of heroic. In awe of your courage and bravery. #BelieveSurvivorspic.twitter.com/u9uLBFFp1S — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 27, 2018

President Trump even made reference to Booker at a rally in Mississippi on Tuesday, mocking him for his defense of Ford and saying he had been “such a bad mayor” for the city of Newark.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!