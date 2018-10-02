Whoopi Goldberg implies Trump Jr's sons may have ‘tendencies’ to abuse women

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg has said that the only reason Donald Trump Jr. would need to be worried for his sons’ safety in the #MeToo era would be if he believed his sons had the “tendencies” to abuse someone.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail TV, Trump Jr. said that he worries more for his sons than his daughters given the current political climate, and discussed the possibility of men being falsely accused of sexual misconduct or assault.

What's actual garbage is a partisan liberal hack who masquerades as a journalist on @CNN, attacking me for loving & caring about all my children.



It’s scumbags like @JeffreyToobin, who don't believe in the presumption of innocence that cause me to worry for my sons. https://t.co/wgeFtuNWpt — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 2, 2018

During Tuesday’s episode of ABC's ‘The View’ talk show, Goldberg had a strange interpretation of that comment, suggesting that Trump Jr. must be worried that his sons could potentially assault someone in the future.

“You only worry about this for your child if you think your child has these tendencies,” she said. “If you think your child is not someone who is assaulting people, it shouldn’t be a concern for you.”

Responding to the comment, panelist Abby Huntsman, who is the daughter of the former Republican Governor of Utah (and current US Ambassador to Russia) Jon Huntsman, jumped in to say that Goldberg’s interpretation was not necessarily accurate.

“What I think a lot of people are concerned about today is, you could be accused when you’ve been raised the right way — when you did nothing in that situation. We have countless examples where that has happened,” Huntsman said.

Huntsman also said she was actually "happy" that her daughter was being raised and growing up "in a time when she can feel more comfortable to speak” if she was ever the victim of an assault.

Her reasoning didn’t strike any chords with the liberal panelists, though. Later in the show, Goldberg dismissed Trump Jr.'s comments as "crazy talk."

On social media, Goldberg’s comments were met with condemnation from Trump supporters and approval by Democrats.

It's @DonaldJTrumpJr's son's 7th birthday today & @WhoopiGoldberg is on national TV saying Don's kids are potential future sexual abusers.



Are @ABC & @TheView ok with her attacking children in such a disgusting way? If a Repub said this about Obama's grandkids, they'd be fired. https://t.co/VsrM24y5SR — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) October 2, 2018

I can take political jabs from adults but when it comes to CHILDREN or minors, I draw the line!



If Whoopie Goldbergs comment below about children are appropriate and acceptable to @ABC & @TheView, then its time for the FCC to step in!

ABC is SILENT! https://t.co/chik7XeX2T — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) October 2, 2018

Proof @WhoopiGoldberg is unhinged.



What if a Conservative had said @BarackObama’s girls will grow up to be abusers?



Response @ABCNetwork@TheViewhttps://t.co/N9T7y2JKNj — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) October 2, 2018

She sure didn’t talk about Obama’s kids. Oh yeah. They were off limits. Whoopi has lost her dread lock mind!!! I use to like Whoopi...no more!! One more off my list. #ComfirmKavanaughNow — ❌🇺🇸Brenda Brown❌🇺🇸#MAGA🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@bbrown5894) October 2, 2018

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg opens a can of whoop-ass on Trump for ‘taking a giant dump’ on America https://t.co/Mz2erX7bth#p2#ctlpic.twitter.com/cV9IWHjoxR — #VoteBlue 🌊 (@ZaibatsuNews) October 2, 2018

