‘One hell of a drug’: Rapper blames ‘Flamin’ Hot Cheetos’ binge for hospital visit

A young American rapper has blamed overindulgence in ‘Flamin’ Hot Cheetos’ for a recent stint in hospital, taking to Instagram to tell his fans about his unusual overdose.

Lil Xan posted a video to his five million Instagram followers ahead of his upcoming tour, explaining that he had just been discharged from hospital after eating too many hot Cheetos.

The rapper showed off his hospital bracelet as he recounted the bizarre incident.

“I just want to let everybody know I was in the hospital. Not due to any drugs but I guess I ate too many hot Cheetos,” he said.

“And I guess it ripped something in my stomach a little bit. So I puked a little blood,” he continued, laughing off the incident and reassuring fans that he was excited about his upcoming music tour.

“Be careful. Hot Cheetos are one hell of a drug,” he warned jokingly in the caption.

The spicy cheese-flavored snack was banned as far back as 2012 by some US schools, who cited a lack of nutritional value. However, medical professionals expressed even greater concerns, blaming the product for several emergency room visits from panicked parents.

The snack contains red food dye, which can make one’s stool appear red, and cause alarmed parents to assume that this is blood. Excessive consumption of the snack can also reportedly cause acute gastritis.

