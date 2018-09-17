‘Kiss your newfound wealth goodbye!’ – Trump warns of economic troubles if Dems win midterms

President Donald Trump has tweeted “newfound wealth” would be lost if people vote for Democrats in midterm elections. His statement has sent many wondering where’s that wealth may be.

With the US Senate and House elections inching closer, the President has ramped up his efforts to win swing voters as he bragged about the nation’s economic success under the Republican leadership.

“Best economic numbers in decades. If the Democrats take control, kiss your newfound wealth goodbye!” Trump tweeted on Sunday evening.

Best economic numbers in decades. If the Democrats take control, kiss your newfound wealth goodbye! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2018

Apart from the traditional online ridicule from Trump’s resistance crowd, the tweet prompted many reactions with people wondering where’s their “wealth.”

We are not stupid. You inherited this economy from Democrats you idiot. pic.twitter.com/8SlC6QYnK1 — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) September 16, 2018

Twitter has been swamped with #memes of people looking for the promised El Dorado and not finding it at hand.

ME And literally EVERYONE looking for their so called “newfound wealth” pic.twitter.com/dNqmDjtxph — Emily Godiva Rose (@GodivAndCream) September 16, 2018

Over here looking for my newfound wealth pic.twitter.com/aGZUaO6Wmk — tuna (@2naOnWhite) September 16, 2018

Me, searching for my newfound wealth pic.twitter.com/zCM7kDiMIo — Just another Betty (@Grlscoutmom) September 17, 2018

Trump has frequently boasted the US economy is booming under his administration, a claim that has been picked apart by the Democrats arguing that the GOP leader exaggerates the numbers and takes undue credit for the Obama administration’s achievements.

Consumer Sentiment hit its highest level in 17 years this year. Sentiment fell 11% in 2015, an Obama year, and rose 16% since the Election, #TrumpTime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2018

Last week, Trump economic adviser was forced to correct his boss after he tweeted last Monday that the GDP rate was higher than the unemployment rate “for the first time in over 100 years!”

Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) Kevin Hassett later clarified that, while a remarkable achievement in itself, the GDP rate exceeded the unemployment one for the first time in 10 years rather than a century.

Democrats, however, argue, that even when the numbers are real, the credit for the economic recovery is misplaced and it was the previous administration that had paved the way for the present success, leaving Trump with low unemployment rate and stable job growth.

Drumming support for Democrats ahead of the elections former US President Barack Obama, argued that his successor has been reaping the harvest of his administration’s hard work.

“When you hear how great the economy's doing right now, let's just remember when this recovery started," Obama said in a speech at the University of Illinois on September 7.

“I mean, I’m glad it’s continued, but … suddenly Republicans are saying it’s a miracle,” he added.

Trump remain unperturbed, however, hitting back and saying that “it was the weakest recovery in the history of our country since…the Great Depression.”

He then doubled down in a tweet, calling the economy “perhaps the best in our country’s history.”

