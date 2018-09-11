TV evangelist mercilessly mocked as he tries to banish Hurricane Florence

US TV evangelist Pat Robertson has incurred the wrath of the Twitterati after he told his followers that he could stop the approach of Hurricane Florence with the power of prayer.

Robertson broadcast the sermon on his Christian Broadcasting Network, based in Virginia, where a state of emergency has been declared ahead of the hurricane.

He explained, citing a passage from the bible, that, like Jesus, the people could command the storm to veer off track. “Put your hand out toward the Atlantic right now, where ever it is,” he said, urging the congregation to join him in prayer.

The preacher loudly delivered his incantation, declaring a “shield of protection” over those in the path of the hurricane.

“In the name of Jesus, you Hurricane Florence, we speak to you in the name of Jesus, and we command the storm to cease its forward motion and go harmlessly into the Atlantic.

“Go up north away from land and veer off in the name of Jesus. We declare in the name of the lord that you shall go no farther, you shall do no damage in this area.”

“In Jesus’ holy name, be out to sea!” he called out, ending the prayer.

After the prayer he reiterated that he believed the hurricane would be dispelled if the people had faith in the prayer. He added that the “shield” had worked against previous hurricanes.

“It’s almost hilarious to see them try,” he said. “They try to get in and they can’t, and then they go north and they turn around, try to come back in. They can’t do it.”

READ MORE: Televangelist politician Pat Robertson blames Black Monday on US support for abortion

Robertson, who is famed for his controversial conservative views, has been blasted online for his dangerous message.

If anyone dies because Pat Robertson told them Jesus would protect them from Hurricane Florence, he'll have Hell to pay when their families sue.



If you've never been in a hurricane before, Florence is not a good one to try your luck with.https://t.co/KDziIVli5vhttps://t.co/AnuOgBUx1q — So Sez Chey (@chey_cobb) September 11, 2018

Pat Robertson endangers lives by guaranteeing that his prayer will save people from Hurricane Florence, rather than urging them to prepare/evacuate.https://t.co/bvf9UZLYJz — 🌊Dr. Dana🌊 (@DNPnotMD) September 10, 2018

This is the dumbest & most ego centric thing I've ever heard a fake Christian preach. If people get hurt in that area, because they righteously believed this man & thought they'd be protected by God from a category 4 hurricane, there will be hell to pay... https://t.co/HvJ2uPocWR — Dani Nickel (@DaniDooRight55) September 11, 2018

Others have mocked the media mogul, who regularly blames the LGBT community and abortion activists for natural disasters and terrorist attacks, pointing out the contradictions in his views and ridiculing his magical ‘shield’.

Sorry Pat. If the hurricane is headed your way you must be gay. Is that how it goes? https://t.co/BrSBogL2Ly — St Atheist 🇦🇺 (@StaunchA) September 11, 2018

So if Florence pounds the Eastern Seaboard it’ll be the LGBTQs’ fault, I assume. So are they more powerful than Jesus, Pat Robertson?#fightclub — Anonymous Shoggoth (@MrShuggoth) September 11, 2018

He Pat, you know who doesn't get hurricanes and tornadoes? California. God mus be pretty pissed at you evangelical assholes in the southeast.



Pat Robertson Establishes A ‘Shield of Protection’ Against Hurricane Florence | Right Wing Watch https://t.co/AIL7O8uQ8R — Reg (@Lane79Reg) September 11, 2018

Pat's doing science! He has laid out a testable hypothesis and said the magic words. Now we wait. https://t.co/nizMTf0Paa — Patheos Nonreligious (@PatheosNonrelig) September 11, 2018

So Pat Robertson can cast spells? What level is his shield of protection? — Grand Moff Michael (@logos728) September 10, 2018

Florence is now a Category 4 hurricane, packing winds of up to 140mph (224kph). It is expected to make landfall in the US, Thursday as an “extremely dangerous” hurricane according to the National Hurricane Center.

More than 1 million people have already been ordered to evacuate coastal areas of Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

