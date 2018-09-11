HomeUS News

TV evangelist mercilessly mocked as he tries to banish Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence seen from the ISS as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean towards the US east coast © NASA / Reuters
US TV evangelist Pat Robertson has incurred the wrath of the Twitterati after he told his followers that he could stop the approach of Hurricane Florence with the power of prayer.

Robertson broadcast the sermon on his Christian Broadcasting Network, based in Virginia, where a state of emergency has been declared ahead of the hurricane.

He explained, citing a passage from the bible, that, like Jesus, the people could command the storm to veer off track. “Put your hand out toward the Atlantic right now, where ever it is,” he said, urging the congregation to join him in prayer.

The preacher loudly delivered his incantation, declaring a “shield of protection” over those in the path of the hurricane.

“In the name of Jesus, you Hurricane Florence, we speak to you in the name of Jesus, and we command the storm to cease its forward motion and go harmlessly into the Atlantic.

“Go up north away from land and veer off in the name of Jesus. We declare in the name of the lord that you shall go no farther, you shall do no damage in this area.”

“In Jesus’ holy name, be out to sea!” he called out, ending the prayer.

After the prayer he reiterated that he believed the hurricane would be dispelled if the people had faith in the prayer. He added that the “shield” had worked against previous hurricanes.

“It’s almost hilarious to see them try,” he said. “They try to get in and they can’t, and then they go north and they turn around, try to come back in. They can’t do it.”

Robertson, who is famed for his controversial conservative views, has been blasted online for his dangerous message.

Others have mocked the media mogul, who regularly blames the LGBT community and abortion activists for natural disasters and terrorist attacks, pointing out the contradictions in his views and ridiculing his magical ‘shield’.

Florence is now a Category 4 hurricane, packing winds of up to 140mph (224kph). It is expected to make landfall in the US, Thursday as an “extremely dangerous” hurricane according to the National Hurricane Center.

More than 1 million people have already been ordered to evacuate coastal areas of Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

