‘Go shoot your f**king heroin and die’: NYPD cop draws gun outside methadone clinic (VIDEO

A NYPD officer has sparked outrage after footage of him brandishing his gun and telling a group of men outside a methadone clinic to “shoot your f**king heroin and die” was shared online.

The disturbing video clip shows the irate cop approaching the men with his gun drawn outside the clinic in Soho. He aggressively tells them to “take a fucking walk right now,” before walking away, shouting, “go shoot your f**king heroin and die.”

ALERT NYC!

This officer responded to a minor scuffle at a methadone clinic in SOHO today with his gun out & ready to use on folks seeking help. He then told these human beings to “shoot your fucking heroin and die.”

IDENTIFY THIS PIG! pic.twitter.com/pGkIQaaJHO — AntifaSevenHills 🏴 (@ash_antifa) August 31, 2018

The officer was “responding to a minor scuffle,” according to the Anifa Seven Hills Twitter account, which shared the footage on August 31. There were no apparent arrests.

The NYPD is investigating the incident but has not identified the officer in question. “The commanding officer has been made aware of the video and is looking into it,” a spokesperson told Gothamist.

The footage has sparked outrage online, with police reform advocates and public defenders questioning why the officer has not been punished yet.

So a cop tells people, "Shoot your fucking heroin & die" w/ his gun drawn (on camera) & #NYPD's response is they're "investigating."



I can only wish my clients' cases got investigated as thoroughly as allegations of misconduct against police officers.https://t.co/xZPsTwydQm — Rebecca J. Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) September 9, 2018

"Shoot your fucking heroin and die." NYPD's version of community policing. An officer with his gun out screamed this at patients at a methadone clinic after responding to a minor scuffle. This officer should not be on the streets, let alone carrying a gun. https://t.co/QG9u4GKzA3 — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) September 8, 2018

This is an unstable and bad human being who most obviously should not have a gun, let alone all the other accompanying powers vested in police officers. https://t.co/nIjJl27RP3 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 10, 2018

