Train derailment in South Dallas, at least 3 cars left tracks – police
HomeUS News

Train derailment in South Dallas, at least 3 cars left tracks – police

Get short URL
Train derailment in South Dallas, at least 3 cars left tracks – police
FILE PHOTO © Tomas Bravo / Reuters
A train has derailed in South Dallas, Texas, with at least three cars going off the tracks, according to local media reports.

There are no reported injuries, but a roadway will be closed for several hours while response teams work to clear the scene, a CBS affiliate reported, citing local law enforcement.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies