Raging inferno: Huge gas explosion sparks Pennsylvania evacuations (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

© Myssie Eldridge Muccino / Facebook
Emergency crews are responding to a large gas line explosion in Beaver County, Pennsylvania. Video footage from the scene shows huge flames from miles away.

The explosion was first reported at about 5am in the area of Ivy Lane in Center Township outside Pittsburgh, according to local reports, sending fireballs shooting into the early morning sky.

An evacuation of nearby residents within a half-mile radius is reportedly underway and Central Valley School District has canceled all Monday classes, reports the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Several residents told reporters of heavy smoke emitting from the blaze making it hard to breath. One woman said the blast was so loud she thought a plane crashed.

There have been no reported injuries at this time.

