Memphis shooting: At least 4 people reportedly injured after gunman opens fire inside nightclub
Police are investigating after a shooter opened fire in a nightclub in Tennessee overnight, injuring multiple people. Emergency crews were called to the Purple Haze nightclub in downtown Memphis just before 3.30am local time.
As many as four people were injured. Four ambulances were called to treat victims at the Lt. George W. Lee Avenue and South Second Street bar.
Police are yet to reveal more details.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW