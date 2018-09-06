HomeUS News

Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones and Infowars for 'abusive behavior'

Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones and Infowars for 'abusive behavior'
FILE PHOTO: Radio host Alex Jones of Infowars. © Jim Bourg / Reuters
Twitter has announced that it is permanently banning Alex Jones and Infowars from Twitter and Periscope for "abusive behavior".

"Today, we permanently suspended @realalexjones and @infowars from Twitter and Periscope," Twitter said.

"We took this action based on new reports of Tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy, in addition to the accounts’ previous violations," according to a statement from Twitter.

