Censorship or battle against hate & abuse? Infowars Twitter ban fuels free speech debate

Twitter’s move to ban controversial political commentator Alex Jones from the platform has been cheered by critics but called ‘unconstitutional’ by supporters, and reignited a fierce debate about freedom of speech and censorship.

Amid a visible rejoice across Twitter that the company has finally found an excuse to follow the suit of other tech giants and ban the notorious ‘conspiracy theorist’ from its platforms – many voices slammed the move as “unconstitutional.” Others argued that while 1st amendment concerns do not technically apply in this case – the ban certainly goes “against the spirit of free speech.”

“It is axiomatic that wherever and whenever anyone is banned or censored from any medium, audience or platform, questions as to the abridgement of freedoms of expression and speech arise,” media analyst Lionel told RT.

“While one could argue that classic First Amendment considerations are inapposite as this is a ‘private company’ and not the government, in actuality, many constitutional scholars are asking the question whether these hoary distinctions are relevant in view of social media’s enormity.”

Irrespective of whose voice is blocked or censored and for what reason, Lionel believes the process must be more transparent and objective. “Intrinsic to any notion of due process is the idea of notice and the opportunity to be heard. Are the particular reasons for banning cited and does the banned individual have a process to address and contest the findings?”

Lionel’s additional concern is whether the “system of parity” is maintained, or if there’s any bias behind the process: “Are bans seen across the board irrespective of political ideology or position and for reasons of threatening deportment and the like? Is there selective enforcement?”

Meanwhile a heated debate on the issue continues on Twitter following Jones’ ban. While some keep accusing Twitter of political bias and abuse of power in their battle against “hate speech,” many others cheer the move and go as far as to wonder when will the tech giant suspend Donald Trump, who is notorious for using the platform to attack his critics.

I am perfectly able to block odious people. I do not need you to do it for me. This is a major fail on your part. — Jim Michels (@jdmichels) September 7, 2018

Free speech only applies to the government. Not privately owned companies. Sorry. — JY Nona (@wrtrontheradio) September 6, 2018

Hey at least they admit it, unlike when they shadow ban conservatives — Big Jim (@jimreittinger) September 6, 2018

Will you continue to announce each account that is permanently suspended for those keeping score at home? — Chris Jacobi (@Obi_1_Jacobi) September 7, 2018

It's long, long overdue. I'm glad Twitter finally decided to join Apple, Google, YouTube, and Facebook by banning this waste of human life. — Brian Blank (@Brian_Blank) September 6, 2018

It took far longer than it should have, but I applaud Twitter for doing the right thing. This is not a community that should the aiding and abetting of people to profit from hate speech and blatant, dangerous lies and conspiracies. Let’s get back to facts, reason, and progress. — Jay Blanchard (@Jay_Blanchard) September 7, 2018

Unconstitutional!!! We need a conservative social media app where we can speak freely. What happened to freedom speech. It is disgusting! — Kim Fox (@kafox40) September 6, 2018

silencing someone for a political view is Unconstitutional. They are interfering with mid-terms ... Doesn't matter if you like Jones or not! — yermom ❌ (@AdultBooks) September 6, 2018

About time. There are plenty of accounts pushing lies and hate as their goal. Infowars and Jones were at the top of that list. Keep looking. — Robots in Kashmir (@blackholetalos) September 6, 2018

when are you going to consider suspending the @realdonaldtrump for the same reasons? — lord of logic (@lord_of_logics) September 6, 2018

Again POTUS has been doing exactly what you accuse Alex Jones of .... so what are you going to do about that? Everybody should be equal on your platform. See you've opened a Pandora's box. — Steve A. (@SDAllenToronto) September 6, 2018

